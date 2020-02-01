WWE 205 Live: Jan. 31, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Angel Garza sets his sights on reclaiming the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by taking on the Cruiserweight division’s biggest new star, Tyler Breeze. Plus, Danny Burch and The Brian Kendrick battle in a rematch, while Joaquin Wilde faces Raul Mendoza.

Fast-paced showdown

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship is a hot commodity in WWE, and after competing in the Cruiserweight division and WWE 205 Live for some time, Raul Mendoza wants to prove he is ripe for a title opportunity. The high-flying Superstar has no doubt earned the respect of his peers, including that of former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush.

However, tonight Mendoza faces a younger Superstar eager to make a name for himself, Joaquin Wilde. The energetic Wilde has one WWE 205 Live victory under his belt and is looking claim a huge one against Mendoza.

A bitter rivalry intensifies

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Danny Burch came up short against The Brian Kendrick following a distraction from The Man with a Plan’s new ally, Ariya Daivari. Tonight, Burch will have another opportunity to silence Kendrick, but he will have to keep a watchful eye on his opponent’s corner, as The Persian Lion will be lurking at ringside.

Burch will certainly be laser-focused on delivering as much punishment to Kendrick as possible while keeping Daivari at bay. Can he overcome the odds, or is the alliance between Kendrick and Daivari too much to handle?

A good-looking contest

At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza lost the coveted NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Jordan Devlin in an exciting Fatal 4-Way Match even though he wasn’t pinned. Despite the loss, Garza is focused on reclaiming the title and hopes to pick up a victory against WWE 205 Live’s newest Superstar, Tyler Breeze.

Since debuting in the Cruiserweight division earlier this month, Prince Pretty has gone undefeated, and a victory against the former champion could help solidify his own case for a title opportunity. The WWE Universe is sure to be on the edge of their seats for the high-stakes contest.

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.