WWE 205 Live: Jan. 3, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, in his quest to reclaim the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Tony Nese looks to make his case against current champion Angel Garza in a non-title bout. Plus, Ariya Daivari turns his attention to Danny Burch!

Ariya Daivari ready to welcome Danny Burch to WWE 205 Live

Article continues below ...

As an original member of the WWE 205 Live roster, Ariya Daivari has taken a great deal of pride in that status and has challenged many of the new faces that have come to the purple brand. His 2020 New Year’s Resolution is to continue his quest to dismantle all new members of the Cruiserweight division, starting tonight with Danny Burch and then refocusing his energy on Raul Mendoza.

Can Daivari match the power and smashmouth style of Danny Burch, or will the hard-hitting British Superstar show The Persian Lion that he’s the new governor of WWE 205 Live?

Will Tony Nese start 2020 with a statement?

At WrestleMania last year, Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in front of his hometown crowd. Though he eventually lost the title to Drew Gulak, The Premier Athlete has been recalibrating and looking to reclaim the championship ever since. Earlier today, Nese took to Twitter to proclaim that he will again become NXT Cruiserweight Champion in 2020 and challenged current champion Angel Garza, hoping to make his case. Garza responded by accepting the challenge.

Can The Premier Athlete make his case for another title opportunity, or will Garza continue to carry his momentum from 2019 into the new year? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!