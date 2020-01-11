WWE 205 Live: Jan. 10, 2020

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Tyler Breeze will make his Cruiserweight division debut. Plus, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott battles Lio Rush.

Rush and “Swerve” set for fast-paced showdown

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush faces a high-speed challenge in the form of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Both Superstars are well-known for their superhuman speed and agility which will no doubt make for a fast-paced matchup that will light up the WWE Universe.

In addition to facing off for the time ever, Rush and Scott will each be competing in their first match of the new year, and they are both looking to pick up a crucial first win in 2020. The Man of the Hour is likely still thinking about the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which now rests around the waist of Angel Garza, but the same can be said for Scott, who hopes to make WWE 205 Live “Swerve’s House.”

Purple Prince Pretty

Raul Mendoza, Angel Garza and several other Superstars made their Cruiserweight division debuts in 2019 and subsequently competed regularly as members of the WWE 205 Live roster. Tonight, another new face comes to the Cruiserweight division, and it’s the prettiest one yet. Veteran of SmackDown, Raw and WWE NXT, Tyler Breeze is set to make his WWE 205 Live debut.

Don’t miss the most exciting hour of television as Breeze joins the purple brand, and Drake Maverick has now lifted Gentleman Jack Gallagher’s suspension. Tune in at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.