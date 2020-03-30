With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

We’re counting down the days until WrestleMania 36.

And even though we know that you know, in case you want to see it in words, we’re six days away.

In an effort to gear up for the big weekend – WrestleMania 36 is taking place over two days! – let’s go back a few years to another legendary version of WWE’s biggest annual event: WrestleMania XIX (19) on March 30, 2003.

To say the event featured a star-studded cast would be an understatement: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kane, Booker T, Matt Hardy and more converged on Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.

But the two premiere bouts of the evening featured arguably the two greatest superstars in WWE history in one, and two of the greatest modern superstars in the game in the other.

First, The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin squared off:

The Rock defeated Austin with a barrage of Rock Bottoms, earning his first and only WrestleMania victory over Stone Cold.

Stone Cold had previously defeated The Rock at WrestleMania XV, and then again at WrestleMania XVII, both times with the WWE Championship on the line.

The main main event of the evening was a tilt between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship.

Relive the entire match below:

Angle – who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 – last fought at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019, losing his final match to Baron Corbin.

Lesnar is currently the WWE champion and will serve as one of the headliners at WrestleMania 36 this upcoming weekend. He will defend his title against Drew McIntyre.