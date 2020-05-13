WrestleMania III Watch Party with Booker T, Renee Young, Mark Henry and surprise guests — live at 9:00 p.m. ET!
Come hang out with Booker T, Renee Young, Mark Henry and plenty of other surprise guests as they watch WrestleMania III on FS1!
They’re breaking down all the greatest matches and reliving the best moments, starting with the classic matchup of Randy Savage vs. Rick “The Dragon” Steamboat and culminating in the main event that changed the world: Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant.
