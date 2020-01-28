WrestleMania Axxess tickets available Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, April 2 – Monday, April 6. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays, live matches, photo ops, WrestleMania Superstore and much more.

Tickets for the year’s biggest WWE fan celebration will be available at Ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive ticket presale will run from Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. ET – Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Use code DOTCOM.

Check below for the dates and times for each WrestleMania Axxess session and pricing information.

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local to the Tampa area)

Axxess Day 1

Thursday, April 2

6 – 10 p.m.

Axxess Day 2, Session 1

Friday, April 3

1 – 5 p.m.

Axxess Day 2, Session 2

Friday, April 3

6 – 10 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 1

Saturday, April 4

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Axxess Day 3, Session 2

Saturday, April 4

1 – 5 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 3

Saturday, April 4

6 – 10 p.m.

Axxess Day 4

Sunday, April 5

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Axxess Day 5

Monday, April 6

1 – 5 p.m.

Platinum and Platinum Superstar schedule to be announced soon!

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

Platinum tickets – $125*

Platinum tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Platinum WWE Superstar

Exclusive Platinum line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum Superstar

Platinum tickets – $190*

Platinum tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Platinum WWE Superstar

Exclusive Platinum line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Platinum Superstar

*NEW FOR 2020*

WrestleMania Axxess Fast Pass – $350**

Fast Pass Includes:

Front of the line access at all General Admission Superstar photo and autograph areas

Limited number of tickets available per session.

*Prices are PER SESSION and include tax. Prices do not include applicable fees.

**Session admission ticket required for purchase,

Children 2 years and under – FREE.

Talent subject to change.