We hope you have your popcorn, your beverages, and everything you need ready, because this is going to be epic.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania is a two-night event, available on FOX Sports pay-per-view — and if you’re not as hyped as Montez Ford is, then you’re doing something very, very wrong.

Seriously, get on his level. Immediately.

Now, are you ready? Good!

The first night gets started at 6 p.m. ET with the WrestleMania Kickoff show, live on FS1 and all of WWE’s streaming platforms, followed by WrestleMania 36 in all of its glory at 7 p.m ET.

The stacked card includes championship bouts featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, and Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, among many others. In fact, we’re slated for an action-packed 16 matches across both nights; not even including the Kickoff show matches.

Oh, did we forget to mention that it’s all hosted by our good friend, Rob Gronkowski?

EXCLUSIVE: @RobGronkowski is taking the host game to a whole new level with his #WrestleMania suit! pic.twitter.com/0XvcAuxPc3 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020

And you’re in luck, because we’ll be here with you for all of the spectacular festivities! So settle in as we all take a much-deserved break from the chaos of our real lives to enjoy the very best of sports entertainment. With that, we’ll let you take it away, WWE!