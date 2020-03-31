WrestleMania 36, a two-night extravaganza for the first time ever, is live on FOX PPV, April 4 and 5!

WWE and FOX Sports have teamed up to offer a new slate of action-packed programming to viewers with 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring, beginning with Royal Rumble 2020 tonight at 7 p.m. ET followed by the return of WWE Backstage in a modified remote format at 11 p.m. ET.

The schedule is also highlighted by FOX Sports’ first-ever pay-per-view presentation of WrestleMania on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. The 36th edition of The Show of Shows is hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion and FOX Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski and will be held as a two-night event for the first time ever this Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: @WWE and @FOXSports are teaming up to deliver 22 HOURS of programming this week starting TONIGHT on @FS1! https://t.co/Ctufzb5Qej Article continues below ... — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020

Viewers can live stream two nights of the WrestleMania pay-per-view for $59.99 on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW Apps via mobile and connected devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku or at FOXSports.com. Both nights of WrestleMania Kickoff Shows will also air on FS1 and FOX Deportes both nights at 6 p.m. ET with a panel of experts breaking down the night’s upcoming matches.

Check back soon for all the details on how you can order WrestleMania 36 live on FOX PPV!