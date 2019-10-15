William Regal presents Shotzi Blackheart with NXT contract at EVOLVE Wrestling

Shotzi Blackheart is on her way to NXT, after NXT General Manager William Regal offered her an NXT contract during an EVOLVE Wrestling show in Atlanta last Friday.

Ahead of his scheduled appearance to meet and greet fans at EVOLVE 137, Regal promised that he would also be changing someone’s life that night. He made good on his promise after Blackheart’s successful defense of her SHINE Nova Championship, arriving to present her with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Having accepted the offer, Blackheart will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in November, WWE.com has learned. Check out exclusive video of this emotional moment above.