Will Lio Rush or Angel Garza emerge as the No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Title?

Who will be the first challenger to new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin?

We’ll find out this Wednesday night on NXT when bitter rivals and former champions Lio Rush and Angel Garza go head-to-head to determine the No. 1 contender.

The Irish Ace prevailed in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Worlds Collide last month to dethrone Garza, though NXT’s resident lothario wasn’t pinned in that match, and he’s had no issue voicing his displeasure with that fact in recent weeks.

He unseated Rush to become champion late last year after a heated conflict that Garza made deeply personal, going as far as performing the signature tearing away of his pants right in front of Rush’s wife.

Given their history, no love will be lost when these competitors step in the ring. And with the added incentive of an opportunity to once again taste gold, anything could happen.

Will Rush prove to be The Man of the Hour, or will Garza once again get the better of his foe? Tune in to NXT on USA Network this Wednesday night at 8/7 C!