What’s next for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt?

It had been more than two weeks since the WWE Universe had last seen Daniel Bryan as he was pulled to the depths of hell by Bray Wyatt. At WWE TLC, a mix of shock and elation gave way to a cathartic release of Yes! chants throughout the Target Center after Bryan’s payback-driven return left the Universal Champion battered and befuddled.

With a new look that has many asking for his anti-aging techniques, Bryan has put the twisted titleholder on notice — and his eyeing of the Universal Championship signaled intentions of potentially presenting Wyatt another challenge.

How will Wyatt respond to Bryan's brazen assault? Can Bryan use the Yes! movement to overcome the Universal Champion's mind games?