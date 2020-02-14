What lies ahead for Becky Lynch in the wake of Shayna Baszler’s attack?

]There are statements, and then there are statements. Two-time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler literally taking a bite out of Becky Lynch during a shocking Raw attack is the latter. But what lies around the corner for The Queen of Spades and The Man?

That’s the question, isn’t it? Lynch seemed to be back to her usual fiery self shortly thereafter, driving her own ambulance to and from the hospital and showing up at the WrestleMania 37 press conference looking not too worse for wear. Her fighting spirit stayed strong, as well, as the Raw Women’s Champion emphatically informed her attacker, “You’d better find me before I find you.” A warning, or a challenge? Either way, someone is the target, and this grisly game between two of the best is just getting started.