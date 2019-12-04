What happened to Daniel Bryan?

The last time we saw Daniel Bryan, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was dragging him to the depths of hell and holding pieces of Bryan’s hair.

Despite a brutal loss at Survivor Series, and a surprisingly heartfelt warning from The Miz, Bryan couldn’t help but say “Yes!” to the latest challenge from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The Universal Champion is doing everything he can to dig deeper into the mind of Bryan and ended last week’s SmackDown with the twisted attach on his rival.

What will Bryan look like after Wyatt’s amateur barber work? And will Bryan still welcome a rematch with the deranged champion?