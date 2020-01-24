UpUpDownDown’s “Battle of the Brands” kicks off season two in revolutionary fashion

UpUpDownDown just took the fight to the arena… the virtual arena that is!

In celebration of the hit UUDD series “Battle of the Brands” returning for season two, the General Managers on the show – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze – squared off in match in a virtual arena surrounded by 16-bit fans, in homage to the style of the game that will be featured on season 2: “SmackDown vs. Raw 2006.”

The unique video was conceived by Breeze and Woods, who wanted to do something special for the fans following their massive support throughout season one, which was wildly successful on UUDD. The highly creative episode can be seen above!