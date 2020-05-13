Update on Rey Mysterio’s eye injury

Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.

Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.

Stick with WWE’s digital and social platforms for more information on Mysterio’s status as it becomes available, and tune in to Raw every Monday at 8/7 C on USA.