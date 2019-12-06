United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Joe Coffey

At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, United Kingdom Champion WALTER of Imperium will finally go head-to-head against Gallus’ Joe Coffey.

For several months, an ongoing series of volatile altercations involving Imperium, Gallus and Ilja Dragunov have been ripping apart NXT UK. While there are many factors that have fueled this chaotic conflict, arguably the most memorable moment occurred just seconds after Joe Coffey’s battle against then-United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne at the historic first-ever NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. It was at that moment that WALTER emerged in the rising brand for the first time and laid out the Gallus leader with a big boot before turning his attention to The BruiserWeight.

Fast forward one year and a lot of destruction later. After Gallus and Ilja Dragunov joined forces for a brutal Eight-Man Tag Team showdown against Imperium on the Nov. 28 episode of NXT UK — which did little to quell the bedlam between the deadly forces — United Kingdom Champion WALTER met face-to-face with Joe Coffey to carry out historical negotiations with the intention of bringing an end to the bedlam.

Article continues below ...

The proceedings were regulated by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala. One of the conditions during the negotiations was a United Kingdom Title Match between The Ring General and The Iron King at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. And now that the showdown has been made official, everybody better get ready for an epic collision.

Who will reign supreme in this clash of the titans? Don’t miss NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT.