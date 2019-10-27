Tyson Fury takes in the NFL in London

Already set for a huge week with his showdown against Braun Strowman looming, Tyson Fury made a pitstop on the gridiron Sunday.

The Gypsy King was on hand in his native England for the latest edition of the NFL’s London Series featuring a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium.

“I’m here to take in some of this American culture and soak it up all before I go to Saudi Arabia and smash Braun Strrowman,” he said.

See Fury take on Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. AST/1 p.m. EST.