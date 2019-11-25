Tyler Breeze becomes new UpUpDownDown Champion during Grubhub live stream

Survivor Series Sunday featured two title changes before the show even started — all on an UpUpDownDown live stream, presented by Grubhub!

First, Cesaro retained his title after Team Cesaro, featuring the Swiss Cyborg’s drafted squad of Alexa Bliss, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Rusev, defeated Team Kingston across a number of games. Kofi Kingston’s chosen squad consisted of Big E, The Miz and King Corbin.

Cesaro later put the title on the line again, however, and The Goddess of WWE unseated him through a win in “Brawlhalla” to become UpUpDownDown Champion.

But Little Miss Bliss’ title reign was short-lived. Initially disguised as a Grubhub delivery man, Tyler Breeze revealed himself and swooped in for an immediate shot at Bliss’ title in “Saturday Night Slam Masters,” emerging victorious as the new UpUpDownDown Champion.

You can rewatch all the action by viewing the live stream replay below.