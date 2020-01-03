Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, Tyler Bate will battle Jordan Devlin in a match between two masters of the mat, and the bout could very well steal the show.

Devlin has been resentful for his supposed lack of opportunity for some time, an anger he has chosen to focus on arguably the greatest example of success in NXT UK history, Tyler Bate.

The Irish Ace has held resentment against Bate for being granted a United Kingdom Title Match against WALTER at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, going so far as to boycott any appearance at the event when he didn’t have a match. He went on to make videos demonstrating his superiority in the locker room as well as Bate’s shortcoming’s. In addition, he took great pride defeating A-Kid simply because Bate had shown the up-and-comer some support.

Then, during Tyler Bate’s match against Noam Dar on the Dec. 19 edition of NXT UK, Devlin suddenly emerged on the stage to get a closer look at the action and nearly cost the first-ever United Kingdom the decision. After the bell, Jordan rushed to the ring with the intent of attacking the object of his scorn, but when he saw that Bate was ready for him, he stopped short at the last moment. Fed up with it all, the first-ever United Kingdom Champion challenged The Irish Ace to a match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

That match will showcase the tremendous ability of two competitors tailormade to square off against each other.

Don’t miss NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT.