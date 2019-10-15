Triple H to announce major roster move tonight on FS1’s WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage is ready for primetime with a special preview show following Game 3 of the ALCS on FS1.

Triple H is slated to join the show from the WWE Performance Center to announce the move of two Raw Superstars to SmackDown.

Host Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer studio analyst Booker T will be joined by WWE Superstars Paige and Christian on the panel for analysis in the aftermath of the draft.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sting will appear to break down their favorite match of all time with five-time MLB All-Star and WWE superfan Adam Jones joining in-studio as well. Young will also have a featured sitdown with Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio to discuss the former UFC champion’s transition to WWE and his upcoming WWE Title Match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Following tonight’s special preview, WWE Backstage officially premieres in its regular window on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.