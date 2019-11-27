Triple H set to appear on WWE Backstage following NXT’s Survivor Series triumph
WWE.com
WWE fans will get their first chance to hear from the man behind NXT since perhaps the biggest weekend in the black-and-gold brand’s history.
Triple H will appear on WWE Backstage tonight on FS1, live from the WWE Performance Center.
NXT is only days removed from a triumphant Survivor Series win with four head-to-head-to-head victories to SmackDown’s two and Raw’s one, as well as an unforgettable TakeOver: WarGames.
Article continues below ...
What will The Game have to say regarding NXT’s massive victory, and what’s next for the groundbreaking brand?
Find out when Triple H joins hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, tonight at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on FS1!