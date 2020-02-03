Triple H sends custom title to NFL Champion Kansas City Chiefs
WWE.com
What better way to celebrate the end of a 50-year championship drought than with a custom WWE Title?
Triple H sent a custom WWE Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs, who claimed their first title in 50 years Sunday with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
The Game and WWE extend their congratulations to head coach Andy Reid, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs organization.
