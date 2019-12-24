Triple H and Shawn Michaels join After the Bell for “DX-Mas” episode

Happy Holidays, indeed.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are set to join WWE After the Bell and host Corey Graves for a special “DX-Mas” edition of the hit podcast this Thursday. With The Game returning to ATB for the first time since the debut episode and HBK appearing for the first time, expect a wild, irreverent podcast from the two WWE Hall of Famers turned NXT masterminds.

