Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Finn Bálor square off to determine No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship next Wednesday

The next challenger to NXT Champion Adam Cole will be determined next Wednesday on NXT, when Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Finn Bálor square off in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will challenge Cole for the title on the Dec. 18 edition of NXT.

All three men have a claim to the next crack at Cole. Ciampa pinned Cole in the brutal WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver, while Lee pinned the champion in a six-man tag team match this past Wednesday. Bálor has had his sights set on the title since his return to NXT, but made his intentions clear when he clocked Cole with a Pele Kick last week.

Who will emerge victorious and earn an NXT Championship opportunity? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!