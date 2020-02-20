Tommaso Ciampa battles Austin Theory next Wednesday on NXT

Austin Theory felt the wrath of Tommaso Ciampa this week. Next week, the newcomer will get to test himself and possibly earn some payback on the former NXT Champion.

The Blackheart was solely focused on issuing a warning to Johnny Gargano, who cost him the title at TakeOver: Portland, until Theory interrupted him. At that point, Ciampa went into a rage, repeatedly throwing Theory into the guardrails at ringside.

Having had his reunion with Goldie postponed even further, Ciampa’s mood is not likely to improve by next Wednesday. Will he continue to take out his frustrations on Theory, or will the newcomer shock the NXT Universe? Find out next Wednesday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!