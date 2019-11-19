Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER to appear for EVOLVE Wrestling in Detroit and Chicago

Fans in Detroit and Chicago will get the chance to meet former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and see WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER in action, along with even more competitors from NXT, at EVOLVE Wrestling’s upcoming events in Detroit and Chicago.

Following his recent appearances on Raw and SmackDown, WALTER will step into the EVOLVE ring on Dec. 6 just outside of Detroit, in Livonia, Mich.’s Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall to battle his longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher. On Dec. 6, The Ring General will be at the Logan Square Auditorium to take on the brand new EVOLVE Champion, Josh Briggs. Briggs dethroned WWE Performance Center recruit Austin Theory earlier this month and retained his title one night later. How will the big man fare against the WWE United Kingdom Champion?

WALTER will also be available for meet-and-greets with fans on both nights, as will former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. In addition, NXT Superstars including Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Reina Gonzalez and new WWE Performance Center recruit Shotzi Blackheart will also be in action.

Article continues below ...

Check out the full card for both of these must-see events below, then head to WWNLive.com for complete ticket information!

Ticket information: Detroit | Chicago

EVOLVE 141 – Dec. 6th – Livonia, MI

Non-Title Main Event

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher

EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. JD Drake

Six Man Tag Team War

Babatunde, Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joe Gacy, Eddie Kingston & Sean Maluta

EVOLVE 139 Rematch

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez

Extreme Rules Match

Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

No. 1 Contender’s Match For EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

The Skulk of Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

Plus, more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff, Matt Sydal, Andrew Everett, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado and others!!!

EVOLVE 142 – Dec. 7th – Chicago, IL

Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Main Event

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs

Tag Team Attraction – If The Besties In The World Win at EVOLVE 141, This Will Be A Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

Special Attraction Match

Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher

Grudge Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Special Challenge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett

Four-way Freestyle

Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Plus, more to be announced with Shotzi Blackheart, Reina Gonzalez, Matt Sydal, Curt Stallion, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!