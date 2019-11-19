Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER to appear for EVOLVE Wrestling in Detroit and Chicago
Fans in Detroit and Chicago will get the chance to meet former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and see WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER in action, along with even more competitors from NXT, at EVOLVE Wrestling’s upcoming events in Detroit and Chicago.
Following his recent appearances on Raw and SmackDown, WALTER will step into the EVOLVE ring on Dec. 6 just outside of Detroit, in Livonia, Mich.’s Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall to battle his longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher. On Dec. 6, The Ring General will be at the Logan Square Auditorium to take on the brand new EVOLVE Champion, Josh Briggs. Briggs dethroned WWE Performance Center recruit Austin Theory earlier this month and retained his title one night later. How will the big man fare against the WWE United Kingdom Champion?
WALTER will also be available for meet-and-greets with fans on both nights, as will former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. In addition, NXT Superstars including Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Reina Gonzalez and new WWE Performance Center recruit Shotzi Blackheart will also be in action.
Check out the full card for both of these must-see events below, then head to WWNLive.com for complete ticket information!
Ticket information: Detroit | Chicago
EVOLVE 141 – Dec. 6th – Livonia, MI
Non-Title Main Event
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher
EVOLVE Championship Match
Josh Briggs (c) vs. JD Drake
Six Man Tag Team War
Babatunde, Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joe Gacy, Eddie Kingston & Sean Maluta
EVOLVE 139 Rematch
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez
Extreme Rules Match
Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
No. 1 Contender’s Match For EVOLVE Tag Team Titles
The Skulk of Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett
Plus, more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff, Matt Sydal, Andrew Everett, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado and others!!!
EVOLVE 142 – Dec. 7th – Chicago, IL
Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Main Event
WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs
Tag Team Attraction – If The Besties In The World Win at EVOLVE 141, This Will Be A Title Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett
Special Attraction Match
Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher
Grudge Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Special Challenge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett
Four-way Freestyle
Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Plus, more to be announced with Shotzi Blackheart, Reina Gonzalez, Matt Sydal, Curt Stallion, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!