Titus O’Neil joins forces with NFL’s Jameis Winston to provide meals throughout Tampa Bay

Titus O’Neil is joining forces with Pro Bowl quarterback Jameis Winston to help the Tampa Bay community.

O’Neil, through his Bullard Family Foundation, and Winston announced a combined $50,000 gift to Metropolitan Ministries to provide meals throughout Tampa Bay. Many recipients are homebound due to medical reasons or a lack of transportation.

“I am excited to be able to step up in a big way with Metropolitan Ministries once again to help our community,” O’Neil said. “With Jameis’ contribution, this impact is even greater, and I’m so proud. These families need the help, and hopefully this will not only fill their refrigerators, but it will lift their spirits to know that we are thinking about them and that we care.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion started the Bullard Family Foundation in 2018 to provide families and children with moments, programs and resources to build character and improve outcomes in communities.