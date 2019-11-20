Titus O’Neil featured on the cover of Millennium Magazine

Titus O’Neil is featured in the cover story of the latest Millennium Magazine, wherein he discusses his life experiences and how they drive him to give back to his community.

The story highlights his Bullard Family Foundation’s partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools to build a prosperity campus at the Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Fla. The campus will provide culinary classes, job placement assistance and mental health counseling.

Click here to check out the story and learn more about O’Neil’s journey through a challenging upbringing and why he feels giving back is so important.