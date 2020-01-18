This Week in WWE GIFs: Otis devours a cake and more

As the Royal Rumble draws near and The Road to WrestleMania begins to take shape, emotions are all over the place in WWE. And that makes for perfect GIFs! We captured the best moments and reactions from the past week in WWE and uploaded them to our official GIPHY channel. You can find and share them across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Stories & DMs, WhatsApp, Slack, Gmail and more!

Which one best expresses you?

Cake day

This may or may not be the best way to eat a cake. Jury’s still out on Otis’ methods.

Strut like everybody’s watching

We’re approaching the weekend like Montez Ford approaches the ring.

He’s here…

Always keep an eye out for Keith Lee. He’s always ready to pounce into action.

Uh-oh!

This is an appropriate reaction for when your business associate is thrown into steel stairs.

Bro.

The story of “The BroserWeights’” formation can easily be summed up in two GIFs:

