The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker will once again rise to step onto The Grandest Stage of Them All for a highly personal showdown against AJ Styles.

At WWE Super ShowDown, moments after The O.C. took out Rey Mysterio in an attempt to help Styles win Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, The Deadman suddenly emerged and took down The Phenomenal One to seize the honor. Then at WWE Elimination Chamber, Undertaker again emerged to pave the way for Styles to be defeated by Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match.

Back on Monday Night Raw, an irate Styles showed major disrespect for The Demon of Death Valley by vowing to take The Deadman’s soul. In a message to The Undertaker that got personal, Styles declared The Undertaker has desecrated a beautiful moment at WrestleMania 33 by continuing to compete for the past three years, implied he was at the beck and call of his “conniving” wife, Michelle McCool, and promised to put the final nail in The Deadman’s coffin by challenging him to a match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Article continues below ...

During a contract signing on the March 16 edition of Raw, Styles appeared from the backstage area to mock his adversary and put pen to paper, but he refused to meet The Undertaker in the ring. Instead, he sent his O.C. mates to the squared circle to deliver the contract to The Deadman, who brutalized Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before signing the dotted line.

Can Styles overcome The Undertaker at the event that made a Superstar into a Phenom? Don’t miss WrestleMania 36, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, April 5, at 7 ET/4 PT.