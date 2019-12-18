The Street Profits agree to multi-year extensions with WWE

As first reported on WWE Backstage, The Street Profits have agreed to multi-year extensions with WWE.

Since coming to Raw in 2019, The Street Profits have been bringing all that smoke to the red brand. The duo defeated The O.C. in their debut match on Raw and have continued to move up the tag team ranks.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have also been some of WWE’s most entertaining performers with their backstage breakdowns and a unique spin on the SNL favorite with last week’s “Monday after Weekend Update.” In fact, on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell, Ford revealed that The Street Profits were born out of an NXT acting class.

