The Rock comments publicly for the first time on the death of his father

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Friday morning to comment publicly for the first time on the death of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who passed away at age 75 earlier this week.

The beautiful, heartfelt sentiment stood as a touching sendoff that truly captured a son’s love and admiration for his dad.

“You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring,” wrote The Rock. “I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son.”