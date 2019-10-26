The Revival to defend SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day

The New Day bested The Revival in Eight-Man Tag Team competition last week, and now they will reap the rewards.

The New Day will challenge The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles when Friday Night SmackDown returns to FOX. The showdown of the last two SmackDown Tag Team Champions promises to carry a lot of the bad blood that has defined this blue brand rivalry.

Will each team’s performance in the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in WWE history factor into this major championship encounter? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.