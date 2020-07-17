The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro – SmackDown Tag Team Title Tables Match

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro have been frustrated to have not received the respect they feel they deserve. Now, the cynical duo will have the opportunity to literally break their way into WWE’s championship class.

The New Day will face a determined title challenge from The King of Strong Style & The Swiss Cyborg in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tables Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Nakamura & Cesaro chose the stipulation after defeating Kofi Kingston & Big E on SmackDown. The rivalry has been highly contentious for weeks, as the first title showdown was derailed by a brawl between the four competitors.

Will the challengers finally seize the opportunity to take the gold? Or will The Power of Positivity once again reign supreme?

Don’t miss The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!