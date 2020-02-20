The New Day & The Usos set to collide with The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in Eight-Man Tag Team Action

Eight-Man Tag Team warfare will take center stage this Friday with major implications for next week’s WWE Super ShowDown. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will join forces with The Usos to take on the team of The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The Hollywood A-Lister and JoMo will be looking to get a leg up on Kofi Kingston & Big E six days before challenging for their titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both squads found allies two weeks ago when The New Day interrupted the return of The Dirt Sheet — and it quickly devolved into an all-out melee between the eight men with the arrival of The Usos and Ziggler & Roode.

Who will prevail in this Friday night tag team showcase? Watch SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to find out!