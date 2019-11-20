Inject The Power of Positivity straight into your earholes with THE NEW DAY: FEEL THE POWER, hosted by WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods. Every week, ya boys will be telling personal stories from in and outside the ring and engaging in passionate debates on some of their favorite topics, including sports, video games, music and more. Nothing is off limits, from Booty O’s to pancakes to everything in between. New episodes will be available weekly, so don’t you dare be sour. Hit that sweet, sweet subscribe button, and feel the POWERRR!

