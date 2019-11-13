The New Day and The Revival set for championship rematch

As first reported on WWE’s The Bump, The New Day’s seventh reign as Tag Team Champions is set to begin with a showdown against a familiar foe. The Revival will receive a rematch after losing to Kofi Kingston & Big E on last week’s SmackDown.

In an effort dedicated to injured teammate Xavier Woods, Kingston & Big E left everything in the ring except the titles, as the duo recaptured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a thrilling victory over The Revival in Manchester, England. The New Day now head back to the states set to defend their newly regained championship gold against their rivals.

Will The Power of Positivity continue to define the tag team division, or will The Revival regain the titles? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see who will represent the blue brand as titleholders in Survivor Series’ Tag Team Triple Threat Match.