The New Day agree to matching multi-year extensions with WWE

As first reported on WWE Backstage, The New Day have agreed to matching multi-year extensions with WWE. Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods solidified a pact of identical length and compensation on their contracts to maintain equal status among the team.

The news of Kingston’s extension broke on the trio’s weekly podcast The New Day: Feel the Power.

It’s been an eventful year for The New Day, who are in their seventh reign as Tag Team Champions. Kingston & Big E are carrying the titles while Woods is recovering from an Achilles injury. Kingston also delivered one of 2019’s most memorable moments with an emotional WWE Championship victory against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

