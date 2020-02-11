As first announced on Monday Night Raw, Super ShowDown will play host to the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, as Rusev, R-Truth, AJ Styles, United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley will complete in the high-stakes contest.

Don’t miss WWE Super ShowDown when it comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!