The Bump reveals additional Superstars headed to Raw and SmackDown
WWE.com
Following the two-night WWE Draft, a number of Superstars still awaited their fates as Raw and SmackDown aimed to round out already stacked rosters.
As first revealed on “WWE’s The Bump,” the following Superstars will be part of the Raw and SmackDown rosters:
Superstars headed to Monday Night Raw
Article continues below ...
No Way Jose
Mojo Rawley
Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
Peyton Royce & Billie Kay
Sarah Logan
Superstars headed to Friday Night SmackDown
Luke Harper
Cesaro
Drake Maverick
Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
Dana Brooke
Tune in to WWE’s The Bump for the latest news and commentary live on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.