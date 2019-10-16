The Bump reveals additional Superstars headed to Raw and SmackDown

Following the two-night WWE Draft, a number of Superstars still awaited their fates as Raw and SmackDown aimed to round out already stacked rosters.

As first revealed on “WWE’s The Bump,” the following Superstars will be part of the Raw and SmackDown rosters:

Superstars headed to Monday Night Raw

No Way Jose

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

Sarah Logan

Superstars headed to Friday Night SmackDown

Luke Harper

Cesaro

Drake Maverick

Sonya Deville​​​​​​ & Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Tune in to WWE’s The Bump for the latest news and commentary live on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.