The BroserWeights defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Undisputed ERA next Wednesday

The NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line next Wednesday, as The BroserWeights make their first defense against former champions The Undisputed ERA at the WWE Performance Center.

The Undisputed ERA wasted no time in declaring their intent to reclaim the titles after defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne seemed ready to accept, until Grizzled Young Veterans attacked them from behind, with Zack Gibson & James Drake saying that shortly, it will be out with the old and in with the new when it comes to the NXT Tag Team division.

Who will leave Orlando with the NXT Tag Team Championship? Will they have to deal with The Grizzled Young Veterans? Find out on NXT, live from the WWE Performance Center next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!