The Bella Twins return this Friday night for “A Moment of Bliss”

The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross!

The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?

Tune in to see The Bellas return to SmackDown, this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!