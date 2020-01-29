The Bella Twins announce they’re both pregnant in People Magazine

The Bella Twins have achieved so much together as WWE Superstars, entertainment icons and entrepreneurs. Now they’ll be sharing another life-altering moment together: motherhood.

Brie and Nikki Bella revealed in a People Magazine exclusive that they are both pregnant and expecting less than two weeks apart. Brie already shares a 2-year-old daughter with husband WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Now Nikki is expecting her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

How did the Bella Twins react to the news?

“I feel like there was a cuss word. She literally didn’t talk to me for a week,” Nikki told People Magazine.

After the initial shock, the two are now leaning on each other through the journey and fighting through the unsettling nausea that’s come with their dueling pregnancies.

With two little ones on the way and so many other endeavors, The Bella Twins look fondly at their future adventures.

“In ten years I hope I can slow down a bit and focus on raising my family … and enjoying my wine,” said Brie.

Check out the full interview and more in the People Magazine exclusive, on newsstands this Friday and check out their full video special on PeopleTV.