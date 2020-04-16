Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart face off with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez next Wednesday

The bitter rivalry between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai continues to rage next Wednesday on NXT, this time in tag team action, as Shotzi Blackheart teams up with Nox to face Kai and Raquel González.

Nox looked to be at a disadvantage when facing González in singles competition with Kai at ringside. However, Blackheart arrived to even the odds, clobbering Kai with her helmet, which distracted the towering González and allowed Nox to pick up the win.

Now that the odds are evened, who will walk out victorious? Find out on NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!