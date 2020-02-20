Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to square off in a Steel Cage Match in two weeks on NXT

Dakota Kai may think she’s untouchable with Raquel Gonzalez in her corner, but she’ll have no help on the March 4 edition of NXT, when she faces Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage Match.

Nox had her former best friend on the ropes during their Street Fight at TakeOver: Portland, when the towering Gonzalez snatched Nox off the top rope and slammed her into a table, allowing Kai to pick up the victory.

But Gonzalez will not be able to help Kai inside the unforgiving Steel Cage. Who will stand tall when these best friends-turned-bitter rivals clash? Find out in two weeks, on the March 4 edition of NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!