Team Hogan vs. Team Flair (5-on-5 Tag Team Match)

The “Immortal” Hulk Hogan’s long-standing rivalry with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is about to enter a whole new chapter at WWE Crown Jewel when the two WWE Hall of Famers each coach a hand-picked team of five Superstars for a 5-on-5 Tag Team Match at the special event on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The monumental announcement was made when Hogan and Flair appeared as special guests on “Miz TV” during the season premiere of Monday Night Raw, as Miz was shining the spotlight on the decades-long rivalry between Hogan and Flair. Now, on the international stage, they have the perfect opportunity to continue their game of one-upsmanship.

The Hulkster selected Universal Champion Seth Rollins to be his team captain as well as Rusev, while Flair chose his former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton as his captain as well as King Corbin. The remaining three participants on each team are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Don’t miss Team Hogan against Team Flair when WWE Crown Jewel emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. AST/1 p.m. ET.