Team Ciampa vs. The Undisputed ERA (WarGames Match)

Tommaso Ciampa put his quest to reclaim the NXT Championship on hold, because he’s going to war to try and destroy The Undisputed ERA.

The Blackheart will lead Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and a fourth partner yet to be named into WarGames against NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 23.

From the moment Ciampa returned to NXT following his recovery from neck surgery, he made it clear that he had his sights set on taking back Goldie, much to the chagrin of Cole. Riddle and Lee have both had their run-ins with The Undisputed ERA in recent weeks, from Riddle’s battle with Cole for the NXT Title to Lee being ambushed by the four ruthless Superstars after a wild Triple Threat Match for Strong’s North American Title.

Article continues below ...

But after a tag team match that pitted Riddle & Lee against O’Reilly & Fish, The Undisputed ERA sought to steamroll their rivals once again, until Ciampa arrived to stop it. With Cole and his crew retreating, Ciampa addressed the NXT Championship, telling Goldie that their reunion would have to wait because “Daddy’s going to war.”

Who will be the fourth member of Ciampa’s team? Will they all be able to get on the same page as The Undisputed ERA, who have fought in all of NXT’s WarGames battles to date? Find out at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 ET/4 PT!