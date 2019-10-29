Survivor Series Meet & Greet comes to Chicago, Ill., Nov. 23-24; Meet & Greet tickets will be available Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. CT
During Survivor Series Weekend, the WWE Universe will get to meet their favorite WWE Superstars at the Survivor Series Meet & Greet. Fans of all ages will not want to miss this opportunity to take photos, get autographs and interact with the men and women of the squared circle. This fan experience takes place at the Hyatt Rosemont (6350 N River Rd., Rosemont, Ill., 60018), Saturday Nov. 23 – Sunday Nov. 24.
Tickets for this unique WWE fan celebration will be available Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.
In addition, WWE Shop Pop-up Stand will be open to the public that weekend selling WWE and Survivor Series merchandise.
Check below for the dates, times and Superstars for each Survivor Series Meet & Greet session and pricing information.
TICKET INFORMATION/OPTIONS
Tickets will be available Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com
Platinum Meet & Greet – $250*
Autograph and professional photo with appearing WWE Superstar(s)
(1) 8×10 glossy photo of appearing Superstar(s)
(1) 8×10 printed professional photo taken with WWE Superstar(s)
(1) autograph on glossy photo or item of your choosing
Intimate 30-minute Q&A with appearing VIP Superstar after session ends
(1) Limited edition pre-signed poster
Limited to 25 tickets per session
Meet & Greet- $125*
Autograph and professional photo with appearing WWE Superstar(s)
(1) 8×10 glossy photo of appearing Superstar(s)
(1) 8×10 printed professional photo taken with WWE Superstar(s)
(1) autograph on glossy photo or item of your choosing
*Prices do not include taxes and fees
SUPERSTARS SCHEDULED FOR SURVIVOR SERIES MEET & GREET
(All times listed at local time)
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Sting
9 a.m. – Meet & Greet
The New Day
12 p.m. – Meet & Greet
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
3 p.m. – Meet & Greet
Bayley & Sasha Banks
6 p.m. – Meet & Greet
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
NXT Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, & North American Champion from NXT TakeOver: Chicago
8 a.m. – Meet & Greet
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
11 a.m. – Meet & Greet