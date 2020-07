Summer Break brings new cards to WWE SuperCard

Summer Break has arrived in WWE SuperCard, bringing a new summer-themed collection of cards featuring fun in the sun and powerful Superstars.

The new cards feature Superstars like Lacey Evans, The Miz, Otis, Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, among others, and can be found in two different ways between now and Wednesday, July 15.

Players can collect sunscreen and flamingo tubes off the in-game draft board, then turn them in for packs that have a chance of unlocking summer cards. Fans can also find cards in The Puzzler, a new pack type that tasks players with putting together a puzzle for a chance at summer cards. Other packs in the in-game store will also pop up throughout July with chances at summer cards.

Dive into the fun now in WWE SuperCard’s Summer Break! WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.