Step inside: WWE 2K20 is available now

WWE 2K20, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, as well as Windows PC. Highlighting fan-favorite Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, WWE 2K20 offers engaging gameplay across a wide variety of match types, giving players the chance to live their ultimate WWE dreams.

WWE 2K20 features include the female-fronted 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution; the ability to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and mixed tag matches; new 2K Towers: Roman’s Reign that highlights Reigns’ epic career; as well as WWE 2K20 Originals, which offer substantially more content than previous post-launch additions.

WWE 2K20 feature highlights include:

•2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution: Relive the groundbreaking journey of The Four Horsewomen and the Women’s Evolution in 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution, featuring in-depth documentary-style vignettes, cutscenes and objective-based gameplay. Play through unforgettable moments and matches from the meteoric rise of the Women’s Division, as told in the words of WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and WWE 2K20 Cover Superstar Becky Lynch.

•MyCAREER – Featuring Both Male & Female MyPLAYER Characters: For the first time ever in WWE 2K franchise history, players can control both male and female MyPLAYER characters in MyCAREER as they journey through the twists, turns and storylines on the path to becoming a WWE Hall of Fame inductee – featuring cutscenes and voiceovers from more than 40 fan-favorite Superstars.

•2K Towers: Roman’s Reign: Last year’s popular 2K Towers mode returns with exciting new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around the career of WWE 2K20 cover Superstar Roman Reigns. Take a WWE Superstar or created MyPLAYER into a new set of challenging Towers, each with a unique gauntlet of matches that boasts different challenges, match stipulations and player modifications.

•Streamlined Controls: Controls are streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge.

•Creation Suite: A perennial fan favorite, the WWE 2K20 creation suite allows players to fully customize their own Superstars, apparel, arenas and more and share them online with other players.

•Downloadable Content:

O WWE 2K20 Originals: WWE 2K20 introduces WWE 2K20 Originals, each with its own unique theme and content, including a Showcase, new arenas, new takes on popular Superstars, story-driven 2K Towers, unlockable character parts and more. WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night is the first pack and is included at no extra charge for consumers who pre-ordered WWE 2K20. Consumers who did not pre-order can purchase WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night for $14.99, available October 28, 2019. All subsequent WWE 2K20 Originals packs will be available for purchase at later dates and come included with purchase of Deluxe and Collector’s Editions;

-Each WWE 2K20 Originals pack will be available for $14.99;

-All four WWE 2K20 Originals packs are included with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions;

-Each WWE 2K20 Originals pack will be available at a different time throughout the coming months.

o Accelerator:

-Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch (excluding downloadable content);

-Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable Superstars throughout the life of the game;

-The Accelerator is now available for $4.99.

o Kickstart:

-Players get a leg up in MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and eight Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock additional Superstar parts, moves and more;

-Start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 Deluxe Tokens;

-MyPLAYER KickStart is now available for $9.99.

•WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass*: Save on WWE 2K20 Originals with this bundle featuring packs 2-4 for $29.99, ($44.97 value). Note: This content is already included with the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions;

•WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards: WWE SuperCard limited-edition Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns cards are available with physical copies of the Standard and Deluxe Edition. The Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Mankind and Mr. Socko Support Card are available with the physical version of the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition. These cards are only available with physical copies of WWE 2K20;

•Massive Playable Roster: Offering more than 180 playable characters, the WWE 2K20 roster gives players the opportunity to compete with their favorite WWE Superstars, as well as WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Players can compete with current WWE Superstars such as Bayley, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Matt Riddle and Toni Storm; as well as WWE Legends such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, André the Giant, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and more;

•Universe Mode: Bigger than ever, giving players higher caps on match limits, championship slots per show and rivalries per show along with new cutscenes, 3,040 new promo lines and improved overall flow;

•Soundtrack: Curated to suit the diverse tastes of the WWE Universe, WWE 2K20’s in-game soundtrack features 12 tracks across hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock, including:

o Banks – “Gimme”;

o Barns Courtney – “99”;

o Bring Me The Horizon featuring Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”;

o Grandson – “Stigmata”;

o Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”;

o Motley Crue featuring Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”;

o Muse – “The Dark Side”;

o Poppy – “METAL”;

o Saweetie – “Icy Girl”;

o The Black Keys – “LO / HI”;

o The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”;

o Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”.

Developed by Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K20 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB.

* PlayStation Network, Xbox Live or Steam account and Internet connection required. Copy of WWE 2K20 required to play.

